Hyderabad: HMDA takes action on five illegal structures

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority


Highlights

So far, 119 illegal structures are demolished or seized in various municipalities

Hyderabad: The hunt for illegal structures is on the rise in the State. The District Task Force and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jointly carried out demolition and seizure of illegal structures in Manikonda and Thonkunta municipalities on Monday.

The task force seized five storey building that was constructed without any permission under Manikonda municipality.

They also demolished the ground floor slabs of a building with 277 square yards of illegally constructed building in Neknampur as well as 250 square yards of ground plus two storey building along with penthouse. Officials sealed club houses and farmhouses built by Suchir India without any permission in Thonkunta municipality. The District Task Force and HMDA has taken action against 119 illegal structures in various municipalities.

