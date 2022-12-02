Hyderabad: HMWSSB to act tough on commercial water bill dues

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB), on Thursday, decided to act tough on commercial enterprises by terminating connections of those with pending bills of six months or more.

During the review meeting that was held for the second time on commercial water bill dues, HMWSSB managing director Dana Kishore said, "Dues should be collected from commercial connections that have not paid their bills for six months and thereafter, and if commercial users are not ready to pay the dues, their connection should be terminated".

That apart, special focus will thrown on the dues of domestic connections, under the non-free water scheme (i.e. those who have not applied for the free drinking water scheme of 20,000 liters per month). Their pending dues will be collected as well. "The State government has already canceled their bills for 13 months and has provided several opportunities to apply for the free drinking water scheme. If interested, residents can apply for the scheme even now," said a senior HMWSSB officer.