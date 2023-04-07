Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurates 2BHK houses

Hyderabad: The State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao on Thursday inaugurated double bedroom houses built with the cost of Rs 3.36 crore in ACS Nagar under Secunderabad constituency.

On this occasion, Mahmood Ali said that the government has decided to build one lakh houses in 111 areas within Greater Hyderabad, and as part of that, the government will undertake the construction of two-bed rooms for the underprivileged families.

Padma Rao said that the Chief Minister is providing free double bedroom houses for the poor to live with self-respect. Those living here have been assured that double bedroom houses built in Bandlaguda, Jawahar Nagar and Nagol areas will be given to beneficiaries. He said that steps will be taken to establish a government hospital as per the wishes of the Addagutta residents. Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, corporators Lingani Prasanna Lakshmi, R Sunita, Samala Hema and others were present.