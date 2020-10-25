Hyderabad: Hotels body seeks MP Revanth Reddy's help for Covid-hit staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Hotels and Resorts Sales Professionals Association (THRSPWA) urged Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy to extend support to the hotel staff who had become jobless for the past five months due to the lockdown.

In a representation to the MP, the association briefed about the struggles they underwent during Covid-19 pandemic. They said the situation was so alarming that it created chaos in so many families and affected hundreds of families just not only in Hyderabad city, but across the State.

The association urged the MP to put a thought on a broader spectrum to find a solution in helping the kids of affected employees to get educated without any interruption.

They also sought financial help to those were in utter misery due to the pandemic. The association general secretary S Ravi Kumar and president Elvis Ronald said, "We seek some kind of support which may be granted directly or through the association that we have formed.

We formed the association mainly in order to be the helping hand of our fellow employees who lost their livelihoods. We put our trust in your ability to find a solution for the issue by reaching out to us in this dire situation."