Hyderabad: HRDA urges State govt to allocate 85pc mgmt quota seats to locals

Hyderabad: The Health Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) urged the State government to allocate 85 per cent of the MQ1 management quota seats to Telangana students and only 15 per cent of seats to other State students.

The HRDA president, K Mahesh Kumar said that the association brought to the notice of the health secretary, SAM Rizvi that the government of Andhra Pradesh issued GO 102 reserving 85 per cent of MQ1 management seats to local students and only 15 per cent seats to other States students. Whereas in the KNRUHS prospectus for management quota seats counselling it was mentioned that students from all States can participate in counselling. It is a huge injustice to Telangana students if 85 per cent MQ1 management quota seats were not reserved for Telangana students. Hence the doctors requested the health secretary to immediately take necessary steps to reserve 85 per cent MQ1 management quota seats to the local students.

The HRDA also approached the High Court regarding the injustice to the Telangana students. Mahesh Kumar said that the HRDA legal guidance had saved Telangana students from losing 15 per cent of PG seats in AP by filing a writ petition in AP High Court when the Telangana government itself was helpless in this issue as the AP government had released GO 101 removing 15 per cent increased PG seats in existing colleges to Telangana students.