Hyderabad: Huge protest erupts in OU over TSPSC paper leak row

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at OU Arts College on Friday as various student organisations held 'Vidyarthi Nirudhyoga (unemployed) maha dharna' against the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak. They demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court. The police cordoned off the entire university.

Student agitators demanded a judicial probe or investigation by the CBI into the question paper leak scam, dismissal of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and compensation of Rs 1 lakh for candidates who have to prepare again due to cancellation of exams. The protest will continue on Saturday.

Meanwhile a few students alleged that during and before the dharna, the police arrested whoever they saw on the campus; even hostellers who live there.

Questioning the government, Nagaraju, president of OU JAC, said , "the government has only arrested 7-8 people of TSPSC and has taken no action against any officers who were involved in the leak. What will happen to students who have passed the exam? The stress they go through while studying, and what about people who have passed the age limit?"

He demanded a CBI inquiry or by a sitting judge to ensure justice since the Special Investigation Team ( SIT) is a part of the government. Even with Group exams, we thought it was only one person, but now many have been arrested. We demand an inquiry from 2014, when the State was formed, and seek justice

"Such anti-democratic actions of the State would not let our morale down from raising our demands. We planned to hold protests across the State universities and district headquarters from Saturday. Also, we planned to take out a rally from the Arts College to the Martyrs' Memorial at Gun Park, but were detained by the police", said an agitating student.

According to OU officials, a high alert has been issued for two days--Friday and Saturday. The OU police arrested several students ahead of the protest. A few protestors tried to set afire government effigy, but were detained.