Hyderabad: Huge requirement for well-trained pilots in country

Hyderabad: The Asia Pacific Flight Training Organization, based at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) & Begumpet Airport, recently entered into an agreement with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for establishing a flight training set-up on design, build, operate, maintain and transfer (DBOMT) basis at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka for 25 years. This is in line with the vision of the organisation to produce the best all-round aviation professionals with highest standards of integrity, safety, discipline and professionalism. The agreement was signed by Hemanth DP, CEO and Gnaneswara Rao, Director (AAI), Kalaburagi Airport, Karnataka.

Hemanth, who has vast experience of aviation industry stated,"I am thankful to the AAIndia, DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation, for facilitating this initiative under 'Athmanirbhar Bharat' & 'Make in India' vision in pilot training. The country is expected to be the third largest aviation market in the world by 2025. There is a huge requirement for well-trained pilots in India.

Courses offered by the organisation include: flight training: commercial pilot licence – multi engine / instrument rating (CPL-ME/IR), multi-engine instrument rating (ME-IR) , foreign flight licence conversion (FLC) , private pilot licence (PPL) , assistant flight instructor rating (AFIR) , flight instructor rating (FIR) , type rating (TR) , instrument rating (IR) , airline transport pilot licence (ATPL) renewal and airline transport pilot license (ATPL) theory. For more queries registrar@apft.edu.in could be accessed.