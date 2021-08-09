Hyderabad: HYSEA launches internship fair

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Sunday launched an internship fair in association with Conduira, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.

As a part of the Internship HYSEA introduced 'Digital Internships' - a four-week online learn and hire programme allowing companies to engage deeper with students and an opportunity to work with companies online and pick up industry-relevant skills.

"We expect over 10,000 digital interns through this internship with more than 50 companies participating in this online drive, internships on offer are data engineering, software development, sales and marketing, finance and HR and are open to currently graduating students and recent graduates," said a member of HYSEA.

The internship fair was inaugurated by Laxmikanth Venkatraman, MD of Broadridge India. Speaking on the occasion he said, "Software development needs to be viewed as craftsmanship where learning from other's experience and work product is key."

Some of the leading companies taking part in the fair are: Broadridge Financials, CSS Corp, Opentext Technologies, Infor, Tech Mahindra, GE, ZenQ, Sparity Soft Technologies, Serole Info Technologies, among several others.