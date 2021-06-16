Hyderabad : IAHV donated Oxygen Concentrators to Cyberabad Police

Hyderabad : International Association for Human Values (IAHV) donated two Oxygen Concentrators to Cyberabad Police on Tuesday.

These Oxygen Concentrators were handed over to Commissioner of Police, Cyberbad VC Sajjanar, IPS, in presence of Dr Venkat Ram Ram Prasad Vallamshetla,Vishal Arya, Director of Projects IAHV, Hyderabad to the needy in rural PHC.

Dr Venkat Ram Prasad Vallamshetla said donated Oxygen concentrators as part of the Covid relief activities to provide life saving medical services in the corona pandemic time in our rural areas.