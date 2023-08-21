Hyderabad: Iconic Koti Women’s College set to enter 100th year journey

Hyderabad: The Koti Women’s College which was upgraded into Telangana MahilaViswavidyalayam recently is stepping into its centenary year next month. To commemorate the occasion several year-long events have been planned.



Recollecting the few old glimpses of the college, officials of Telangana MahilaViswavidyalayam stated it started in 1924 on September 3 at Koti. In 1939, the college was shifted to Golden Threshold. It was moved to its present location belonging to James Achilles Kirkpatrick's mansion Koti Residency in 1950, which was initially spread across 63 acres.

Some portion of the land was given to the Osmania Medical College which is operating on 42 acres. The institution is also home to the 220-year-old British Residency, which is one of the historic and heritage monuments identified by the World Monument Fund.

The institution has a rich legacy of producing bureaucrats, scientists, academicians, entrepreneurs, small and big screen artists and directors, including Prof M Vijjulatha, Vice- Chancellor, and Anuradha Reddy, an historian.

Rabindranath Tagore had a connection with the university

Tagore played a vital role in selecting the first woman faculty at the college in Koti. Actually, he suggested to the Nizam III for appointing Aruna Gibbs to improve women's education during that era way back in the 30s.

Gibbs who hailed from an aristocratic family from Mysuru was the first woman faculty who was appointed at the college, specially to convince Indian girls to join the college.

Prof Vijjulatha, who herself was an alumni of the college in 1987-1990 in BSc Chemistry, said It is great to be part of the institute, as a student and also VC. Over the years, the college gained a lot of recognition. Initially it began with just a handful of students. Now around 5,000 students, including first-generation learners, are pursuing various UG and PG courses.”

The year-long centenary celebrations will began from first week of September. An amount of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned by the State government for the celebration. ‘We are yet to receive the amount. Year-long centenary celebrations are planned starting in September and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar will be the chief guest at the inaugural.

From the university we have sent a letter to the CM waiting for his nod. The convocation ceremony, annual day, global alumni meet, open house and exhibition have been planned as part of the inaugural. We will also hold a walkathon or run and conferences, workshops. Distinguished lectures will be held throughout the year.

Apart from regular courses, we have introduced skill-oriented courses of the sector skill councils such as BBA Healthcare Management, BA Fashion Design and Technology, BA Gaming Art, BSc Nutrition and Public Health, MSc Data Science and MSc Food Science courses this year. There are plans to introduce under-graduate engineering and physical education courses next year, she added.

History of British Residency which is located on university premises

The main building of the college, which was part of the British legacy in India, is a monument of great aesthetic, architectural and historical importance. Commissioned in 1803 for the British residency, it is massive in size and has an opulent façade of massive Corinthian pillars 40 feet in height. Two lions guard it across a 60-foot space of 21 marble stairs, a Durbar Hall of stupendous proportions, a painted ceiling, and parquet floors of inlaid wood, flanked by tall mirrors. The building is now listed for funding by the World Monument Fund for restoration and modernisation.