Hyderabad: ICRT comes up with BSL-3 Mobile Virology Lab

The city-based Integrated Clean Room Technologies Ltd, Medchal has come up Bio Safety Level (BSL) 3 container laboratory on wheels in less than two weeks

Hyderabad: The city-based Integrated Clean Room Technologies Ltd, Medchal has come up Bio Safety Level (BSL) 3 container laboratory on wheels in less than two weeks. The ICRT said on Thursday that it has undertaken design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning and validation of a 'Mobile Virology Lab' (MVL), a Bio Safety Level (BSL) 3 container laboratory on wheels in less than two weeks. The MVL BSL-3 container laboratory has been made for Asian Institution of Public Health (AIPH) Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Giving details of its importance, the ICRT said that the BSL-3 Lab can be used for Covid testing or for any other research work related to Virology. During the current pandemic situation research and testing has become a key component in handling the Covid. Providing a BSL-3 lab in compliance with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines at a short notice is a remarkable achievement by the company with an investment partnership of a Japanese undertaking. For this, the company is undertaking the conversion of buses into such mobile laboratories to meet the immediate needs during the current Covid crisis.

