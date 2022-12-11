Hyderabad: If detected early breast cancer can be cured says Dr Sai Lakshmi Daayana

Hyderabad: Breast cancer and cervix cancer are very common and if detected early, can be treated. Regular and timely testing is necessary to detect cancer when it is treatable," Dr Sai Lakshmi Daayana, Gynaecological Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals said

Addressing as chief guest at the cancer awareness programme organised by the Centre for Women Development (CWD), a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), here on Saturday, she said that though it is difficult to prevent cancer, early detection can help fight and survive the disease.

She said that many cancers do not have symptoms, making them all the more difficult to detect. In such a scenario, being proactive is necessary.

Dr Sai Lakshmi urged women to self-examine every month and undergo screening tests periodically to identify any signs and detect cancer at an early stage. On this occasion, the quarterly e-newsletter of the CWD was launched.

Sobha Rani Yasaswy, chairperson, ICFAI Society, Dr L S Ganesh, Vice Chancellor Prof Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar, Dr Jayanthi Reddy, co-ordinator, CWD, other dignitaries, students, faculty and staff attended the session in large numbers.