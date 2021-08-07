Hyderabad: Illegal constructions resume at Nampally Dargah

Nampally: The shops which were gutted a few months at the famous Dargah Yousufain, here, are being re-constructed illegally at the same spot even after the Telangana State Wakf Board allotted alternative place. The blaze occurred on March 22 in the shopping area. Sixteen shops and a few graves were also damaged.

Construction of permanent shops is in full swing. Authorities seem to be unaware of the activity. Even after being providing alternative space, away from the graveyard four months back by the Wakf Board the shopkeepers are resorting to building shops on graves at the same spot. The board has to stop the illegal construction at the earliest," said Mohammed Inayath, a devotee at the dargah.

After the fire accident, the board officials conducted an inspection and found the shopkeepers were not authorised tenants. The board provided an alternative space as the shops have been there for decades. It evicted the shopkeepers from the graveyard land.

When enquired about the illegal construction, Board chairman Mohammed Saleem instructed his officers to visit the dargah and stop the work. It has been stopped. "No building activity can be allowed on graveyard land. The 16 shops which were gutted were built on graves and the graves were also damaged. There are several such graves nearby. Observing this alternate space was allotted to them," said Saleem.