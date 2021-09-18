Hyderabad: Illegal layouts thrive in Shamshabad as realtors cock a snook at GO 111 order

Shamshabad: While the Rangareddy Collector has adopted a tough stand against unauthorised constructions and cracking whip on negligent officials and public representatives, the number of alleged unauthorised layouts keep flourishing in area that comes under G.O. 111 starting from Shamshabad where the court order is fully enforced.



Several new ventures have come up recently in Shamshabad municipality where plots are being offered in different sizes changing the nature of evaluation from square yards to 'guntas' without signifying the layouts like Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) or Gram Panchayat in the sketch plans. Interestingly, the entire Shamshabad mandal comes under G.O.111 that prohibits development of any such unauthorized layout.

As the entire Shamshabad is considered as catchment of two historic Lakes such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, the G.O.111 prohibits industrial and polluting activities within the radius of 10 kilometers. Besides, the existence of international airport squarely turned the area into a highly sensitive zone. These factors have made the real-estate business in the area most argued since several years.

"Few realtors have now adopted a new method to sell the plots in Guntas instead of going old way of curving out the same in square yards. This is just to pretend that they are doing business as per the guidelines framed by the government. However, this type of transaction may land the buyers into trouble," Syed Shoukat Ali, a community activist.

However, when contacted the officials feigned ignorance about such ventures coming up allegedly flouting the rules.

"Approving or disapproving the layouts is a prerogative of municipal authorities while revenue department is no way concerned with the matter. Only the officials from, municipality are able to take a call in the subject as they are competent enough to ensure check and balance," clarified S Janardhan Rao, Mandal Revenue Officer Shamshabad.