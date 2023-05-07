Hyderabad: IMD predicts continuous rains for two days ahead of expected Cyclone

The Meteorological Department has announced that light to moderate rains are likely to occur at many places in the state for the next two days. Moderate to heavy rains are likely to be recorded in Greater Hyderabad.



A surface circulation has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning. Due to this effect, a low pressure area is likely to form on the 8th of this month. The Meteorological Department has indicated that it is likely to turn as a cyclone on the 9th of this month in Southeast Bay of Bengal and move towards the central Bay of Bengal, it is likely to intensify and strengthen as a storm.



Due to this effect, there is a chance of light to moderate rains with thunder, lightning and gusty winds at some places in the state. Nalgonda recorded a maximum temperature of 38.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The weather department has indicated that the temperature will rise rapidly in the state from the 9th of this month.