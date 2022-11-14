Hyderabad: Importance of nutrition among girl children stressed

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Children's Day, the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) Hyderabad and National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) on Monday jointly organised a sensitisation programme on 'Nutrition Literacy' among rural children at Zilla Parishad Girls High School (ZPHS), Shamshabad.

The programme aimed at sensitising adolescent girls about the nutritional value and importance of good nutrition to grow healthy.

Speaking on the occasion, director of NAARM, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao shed a light over the objective of the programme and emphasised the importance of nutrition among girl children to lead a balanced life with good health. He also addressed about maintaining hygiene in day to day life besides inclusion of millets as staple food in their regular meal. Dr Ramesh Naik, a senior scientist from NAARM, elucidated about village level programmes implemented by the NAARM aimed at the welfare of rural women under SC sub-plan and the pragmatic impact brought in their lives through these measures.

Talking about the importance of Iron, Zinc, Calcium and other essential nutrients in the body that help children grow healthy, Savithri, ACTO NAARM, listed out the names of food items and cereals having good nutritional values and up for the grab in markets. The programme got an overwhelming response with nearly 350 girl students from class 6 to 10.

Sumana, the Principal of Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Shamshabad stressed on adopting good meal habits for a healthy living among the girls.