Hyderabad: In a rare show, NIMS hosp performs 50 kidney transplants in four months
Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital, a State-run facility, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Arogyasree scheme. The scheme, which is run by the State government, provides free treatment worth 15 lakhs per patient. NIMS hospital has been performing kidney transplant operations since the formation of Telangana State in 2014 and has completed a total of 862 surgeries to date, averaging 100 operations per year since 2015. Last year, the hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries.
The recent success of completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in just four months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the NIMS Urology team, as stated by a senior official. The Arogyasree scheme has been providing free organ transplant surgeries, including heart, liver, lung, pancreas, skin, cornea, bone tissue, heart valve, and blood vessel transplant surgeries, making expensive medical treatment accessible to the poor.
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated the NIMS doctors who performed the kidney transplant surgeries, calling it a “feat that is rare even in corporate hospitals.”
He commended the Arogyasree scheme for making expensive medical treatment accessible to the poor.
The minister also highlighted that Telangana was leading the country in organ donations, and the government was encouraging more organ donations to provide a better quality of life to those waiting to enroll in the Jeevan Dhan program.
The NIMS Urology Team, led by Dr Rahul Devaraj, Professor and HoD, along with other doctors and the anesthesia team, have contributed to making NIMS Hospital one of the top hospitals in the country for kidney transplants.
The government aims to continue providing advanced medical treatment to those in need and has allocated 35 crores to set up an organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital.
The services will be expanded once it is operational, ensuring that advanced medical treatment is accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation.