Hyderabad: In-service doctors threaten to go on mass leave

Hyderabad: In-service doctors across the State threaten to go on mass leave if the government failed to provide 30% clinical and 50% non-clinical seats to in-service doctors for admission into PG MD/MS/DIPLOMA courses. Telangana Public Heath Doctors Association (TPHDA) demanded to revoke GO MS: 155.

TPHDA objected to the notification issued by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for admissions into PG courses with the provision of 20% clinical and 30% non-clinical seats allocation to in-service doctors. They demanded the government to revoke the GO MS: 155 with immediate effect and restore GO MS: 27 which facilitates an additional quota to in-services doctors for admissions into PG courses.

TPHDA members at a meeting at Press Club of Hyderabad on Saturday announced their further course of action to build pressure on the government to deliver justice to in-service doctors by increasing the quota in Government and Private Medical Colleges.

Dr Katti Janardhan, Founder, TPHDA, alleged that KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Karunakar Reddy and Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy misled the government in finalising the quota for in-service doctors in the PG admissions. "Dr Ramesh Reddy and Karunakar Reddy had intentionally hatched a conspiracy to distant SC, ST, BC, Minorities from promotions and pursuing higher education" he alleged. The association further decided to submit a memorandum to District Medical & Health Officers in all the districts on Monday and threatens to go on mass leave after having a rigorous meeting on Tuesday.

'The medical facilities in rural and tribal areas would be strengthened if in-service doctors are given better opportunities. We are the doctors, who work for the poor people in rural areas. How would the quality of medical facilities be provided If the government does not recognise our selfless services,' an association member questioned.

BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar demanded the government to revoke the GO MS 155 and alleged that a conspiracy was plotted by the government to avoid Bahujan doctors in promotions.