Hyderabad: Inauguration of 9 Medical Colleges Celebrate with gusto, KT Rama Rao tells mantris

Hyderabad : The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao called up the Ministers and MLAs to take up grand celebrations at district headquarters to mark the historical event of inauguration of nine medical colleges simultaneously in nine districts on September 15.

The Telangana Government is set to create history by inaugurating nine medical colleges in the State. "Telangana will be the only State in India where every district will boast a government medical college," Rama Rao proclaimed. The medical colleges are set to be unveiled in Jangaon, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, and Khammam. The Minister said that these institutions would produce exceptional doctors and ensure top-tier medical services throughout the districts.

During a teleconference with the Ministers and MLAs of the respective districts, KTR instructed them to host grand celebrations at the district headquarters. They were also advised to organise rallies with no fewer than 20,000 participants. He encouraged all public representatives to actively participate in the grand festivities and urged them to curate programmes that elucidate the myriad benefits these medical colleges will bestow upon the region. He emphasised the importance of involving the youth and students in these initiatives.

Drawing attention to the historical oversight of Congress and BJP in allotting medical colleges to Telangana, Rama Rao opined that both national parties had done a disservice to the State. He further implored public representatives to inform citizens about the unfair treatment meted out to Telangana concerning the allocation of medical colleges.

While the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would personally inaugurate one of the medical colleges on September 15, the Health Minister T Harish Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the medical college in Kamareddy.

During the teleconference, Health Minister Harish Rao remarked that while Telangana languished at the bottom in terms of MBBS seats in 2014, it has now surged to the top, boasting the highest number of MBBS seats. He elaborated that for every 1,00,000 individuals, there are 22 MBBS seats in the State, an achievement unparalleled in the country. "This year, of the total increase in MBBS seats across India, 43 per cent came from Telangana," he revealed. He also highlighted that although the Central Government announced the establishment of 157 medical colleges, not a single one was granted to Telangana.

Prior to the inception of the State government, students aspiring to study medicine often ventured to other States, Ukraine, or Russia, enduring numerous challenges. However, thanks to CM KCR's efforts, Telanganites can now pursue medical studies within their State, negating the need to relocate.