Hyderabad: Indian Racing League kicks off at India's First Street Circuit

Hyderabad: Indian Racing League, kicked off its maiden season at India's first street circuit on Saturday in Hyderabad on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake. The race was flagged off by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. The racing event, organised by the Indian Motorsports Company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), has brought 24 prominent Foreign and Indian drivers to the country for a spectacle for racing enthusiasts over four consecutive weekends. After the next 2 rounds in Chennai, Hyderabad will host the finale on December 10th and 11th.









Six city teams, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces, consisting of Indian and foreign drivers (both male and female), are competing at the state-of-the-art racing tracks in Hyderabad and Chennai and have completely enthused the interest of motorsports fans and spectators in the country.

The racing league aims to give a major push to promote the motorsports segment in the country for better participation of passionate motorsport drivers who want to be a part of this industry. This Indian Racing League is a unique racing event where male and female drivers are competing on a level playing field with the same ecosystem and machinery.