Hyderabad: Industrial effluents polluting Kukatpally lakes

Kukatpally: Despite spending several lakhs for cleaning lakes in the Kukatpally zone through various projects and schemes in the past years, there is no major change in water quality.

Water hyacinth has always been a concern for the residents. Now, adding to their suffering, the water bodies have been critically polluted due to continuous flow of effluents from industries in the catchment area through storm water drains from the Qutbullahpur circle.

A resident and social activist Chandrasekhar Reddy, who has been in forefront to save the lakes in Kukatpally told The Hans India that their condition has completely deteriorated in the past two years owing to the unchecked pollution issues.

"The lakes are contaminated with continuous flow of sewage, effluents and hazardous waste from industries operating nearby. Every monsoon release of toxic waste causes great inconvenience to the residents. Every year they face a wave of mist blowing at their houses," he said.

With the release of effluents, a sludge has been formed emanating foul smell in the area. The polluted lakes spell a grave danger to aquatic organisms, plants, climate and affect the entire ecosystem.

Though the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) takes up anti-foaming operations in the lakes, residents during winter and monsoon experience toxic foam flowing in the water bodies.

However, an official of the board said that as sewage is being discharged into the lakes, sodium salts in water are formed which result in freezing.

With such polluting lakes in the area, the residents said that they suffer from fever, cough and respiratory problems. Most lakes in Kukatpally are notified water bodies christened by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in the Quthbullapur Circle.

"It was earlier announced by the civic body that lakes would be developed, but since many years only cleaning is being done once a year. A permanent solution should be found to stop the flow of industrial effluents and save most polluted lakes of Kukatpally," demanded D Mohit, a resident of Allwyn Colony.

Another resident said that authorities should inspect the Kukatpally lakes so that the pollution level can be revealed. Since two years no survey or inspection took place. As there are many residential colonies near the water bodies, the State government should take up facelift works by turning the lake into a mini-Tank Bund.