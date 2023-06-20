Hyderabad: Innovative reforms in education system ensure zero dropout rate

Hyderabad: Various reforms brought by the State government to the education system are bearing fruit and this has helped to reduce zero dropout rates till class 8 in the schools across Telangana and also increased pass percentage.

As per the report released by the school education department, Telangana's performance in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination has increased, in 2022 overall pass percentage stood at 90 percent and this year 86 percent.

According to the report during 2020-21, the dropout rate till class eight of Telangana was zero and even in the academic year 2022 it was the same.

A senior officer said, the government of Telangana has successfully overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the field of school education by taking up alternative academic plans for the academic year 2020-21 and online classes were conducted for class III to X.

The SCERT has developed 229 online textbooks in 7 media channels for students of classes I to X and uploaded in the SCERT website (www.scert.telengana.gov.in).

The viewership for the website was 12.85 Lakhs as on 22nd March 2021.

The State Institute of Educational Technology has developed and transmitted 2180 digital lessons through T-SAT and DDK channels in Telugu, English and Urdu Media for III to X class students for the academic year 2020-21.

On an average 85 percent of students viewed digital lessons which led to zero dropouts, he added.