Hyderabad: IPE ranked among top 125 management institutes

Hyderabad: Of the total of 7,254 participating institutions in different categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is ranked among the top 125 management institutions in India (Rank-band: 102-125). The NIRF rankings-2022 were released on Friday.

An IPE communique on Friday said that it has once again retained its top honours, by being one among four Institutions that appeared in NIRF rankings from the State.

Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy, director, congratulated the IPE fraternity on this achievement. Speaking on the positioning of IPE amongst the top 125 management category institutions in the NIRF rankings, he said, "It's a matter of pride and we are extremely delighted to maintain our prominent position in the NIRF rankings yet again".

"Ever since its inception, IPE is committed to imparting quality management education which matches global standards along with excellent placements to its students. IPE continues to excel in teaching, research, consultancy and training. It has been at the forefront of management education initiatives. He attributed the achievement to the distinguished Board of Governors spearheaded by K Madhava Rao, president, its faculty, officers, staff, students, alumni, recruiters, and experts from industry and academia, who through their continuous efforts, made IPE a centre-of-excellence in management education, which is truly reflected in the NIRF rankings.