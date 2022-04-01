Hyderabad: IQRA group teams up with EMBIBE to impart digital skills

Hyderabad: To facilitate school managements with more flexible way of imparting education using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled technology, the Hyderabad-based IQRA group of institutions and EMBIBE, the leading education technology platform, came to an understanding on Tuesday to share their ideas sinking with the New Education Policy.

Demystifying the digital concept of personalised learning that helps fixing learning gaps between the teacher and the student, Mohd Sahjid Ali, chairman, IQRA Group, said, "The digital concept of learning will give students more adaptable accessibility ideas to their school curriculum in both English and Telugu.

"The aim is to create a learning-adoptive environment around the teachers and the students catalysing high quality digital education with 3D content of science and mathematics, while impacting the young minds".

"The concept helps teachers to draft lessons using technology. The teacher can be able to teach the wards with just a click of a button through both online and offline mode, besides help them assign homework and conduct tests using the platform." Moreover, he said, it also helps keep track of a student's grade, syllabus coverage, score progress, ascertain behavioural change and class engagements, among other things. All this has been made possible due to partnership with EMBIBE.

"We are working to ensure that both teachers and students, regardless of the medium of learning, would benefit with this technology-enabled alliance, specially when the pandemic cast a heavy shadow over school education," said Sumeet Pall Marwaha of EMBIBE.

EMBIBE is a leading educational Technology platform that troubleshoots the learning gaps using AI designed to personalised learning and leveraging the student-teacher trade matrix. The platform caters entire education ecosystem of class content aligned to every prescribed teaching, tests and preparation of curricu