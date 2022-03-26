Hyderabad: Irani Chai now @ Rs 20

Hyderabad: The hotels across the city have increased the price of Hyderabadis favorite beverage, the Irani chai, by Rs 5. A cup of tea which was priced earlier at Rs 15 will now come at Rs 20. According to hotel owners, the increase in price was inevitable due to hike in prices of tea powder, milk, sugar and others.

While a few restaurants have already started selling the beverage at the increased price of Rs 20, others are planning to roll out new prices from the start of Ramzan month. "The increase in prices of fuel, commercial gas, ingredients and also labour charges have led to the hike of Rs 5 extra," said Syed Ali Raza Kazmi of Lucky Group of Hotels and a member of Twin Cities Hotel Owners' Association.

"The price of dairy products has also shot up and the milk too increased by Rs 2 to Rs 5 for different companies. Also, the price of milk powder has gone up. The LPG cylinder costs Rs 50 more. With the increase in all, the hike on chai price had become inevitable," said Raza.

Earlier, Irani Chai used to come at Rs 8-10. Its price was increased to Rs 12-15 in 2020. A majority of restaurants, which are selling a cup of chai for Rs 15, are most likely to charge Rs 20 a cup from April 1. However, a few restaurant chains including Niloufer Café, Imperial, Taiba and several others are already selling chai at the increased price of Rs 20. A majority of small hotels will be hiking price by Rs 3 and the chai at Rs 18.