Hyderabad: IRISET celebrates 65th Annual Day

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) celebrated its 65th anniversary on Thursday.

Railway Board member (infrastructure) R K Mangla laid the foundation stone to set up of infrastructure for Centre of Excellence for Kavach and Centre for LTE application, development and integration. He also inaugurated newly built facilities that include Electronic Interlocking Laboratory, renovated Conference Hall and Smart Studio Classrooms.

Apart from this, in the earlier part of the day, a technical symposium was conducted on modern technologies like Kavach, Centralised Traffic Control, 5G technologies and Industry 4.0 with speakers from the industry and Zonal Railways.

The institute had also set up exhibition stalls with products of signaling and telecommunication systems and upcoming developments.

Mangla stated that Indian Railways is witnessing a huge convergence in recent times and is undergoing a great phase of transformation which will result in rapid technological advancements in every aspect of railways.

South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain stated that railway signaling is a specialised subject that is not taught in any educational institute, IRISET has achieved that remarkable task of training 1 lakh personnel in the area of signaling and communication.

"We need to upgrade the knowledge of the staff working in the signal and telecom departments on par with the fast pace of trends in technology. Automatic Train Protection System-KAVACH is a shining example of the advanced technological system to provide safe operation of trains. Setting up the infrastructure of Centre of Excellence for KAVACH is a pioneering act for the future technological up-gradation," Arun Kumar said.