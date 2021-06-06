Hyderabad: IT Principle Secretary Jayesh Ranjan virtually unveils i- Vaccine app

Hyderabad: IT Principle Secretary Jayesh Ranjan virtually unveiled an app i- Vaccine on Sunday that is developed by the United Federation for Residential Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) in association with Dhanush Infotech for the vaccination drive in apartments, gated communities, and Resident Welfare Associations.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principle Secretary said that there is a shortage of vaccines at present and hoped that it would be overcome by July.

He said Bharat Biotech had agreed to give 4 lakh doses to the State in the coming month for vaccination drives. Hospitals have also been instructed by the State government to set up vaccination centres in different areas rather than in one place.

According to U-FERWAS that 500 gated community and colony Associations were already interested in the vaccination drive. The event was attended by U-FERWAS President Dr Rao Chelikani, General Secretary B T Srinivasan, and others.