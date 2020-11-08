Hyderabad: It's a double whammy for the flood-hit

Falaknuma: Some of the flood affected families were in a rude shock when they found that the GHMC started demolition of their houses, within days after they were struck by the inundation.

Families near Falaknuma who were expecting compensation from the authorities rather received a jolt when GHMC officials landed at their doorstep without any notice to vacate, as their houses will be demolished to widen the nala. Most of those who were affected have now turned homeless, after the demolition drive began a couple of days back.

The GHMC conducted a demolition drive and 36 houses were demolished in the stretch of nala. "Already we were affected due to flooding and nothing has been left and sudden demolition of house completely ruined our lives," said Mohammed Zaheeruddin, a resident who lost his house in demolition. Even the tenants who have been living could not find a suitable house within short notice. "They came and started dismantling the house without prior notice. Now don't have anywhere to go," Mohammed Muqtar, a tenant.

Only 1 hour notice issued



He said the household items including clothes, electronic items and everything was lost in the nala, as demolition was carried within a span of 1 hour. "Even after knowing about our problems, the civic body has continued their drive and left us helpless," said Muqtar.

In the lane none of the property owner have received any fresh notice.

"The notice we had received was 2-3 years back and moreover after demolition none received any compensation," Shaik Zayed and another owner who lost 50 sq yard.

B Venkanna, Deputy City Planner, Charminar zone GHMC said during the drive, the civic body is providing them only the structural value as a compensation and not for land acquisition.

He said the structures near the nala had developed their properties by encroaching which resulted in choking of the nala and in recent rains the flow coming from the Bandalaguda had flooded in Falaknuma and water entered and flooded in colonies.





