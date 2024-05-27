Hyderabad: It’s a family day out at Nehru Zoo as Sunday draws 30,000 visitors

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, experienced a surge of over 30,000 visitors on Sunday, a popular day known for family outings and marking the end of the summer holiday season for the public.

During summer holidays and weekends, families in Hyderabad traditionally flock to the Zoological Park. Sunday was no exception, as visitors from the city, State, and tourists, along with their families, thronged the zoo. The Nehru Zoological Park welcomed a record-breaking 30,361 visitors on Sunday. Senior zoo officials said that people of all age groups were seen delighting in the experience of observing wild animals.

Despite the challenge of managing a crowd exceeding 30,000 visitors, senior Zoo officials ensured the prevention of any untoward incidents. The Zoo management opened additional booking counters and telecasted the screening of online ticket bookings through the website or mobile app.

To ensure smooth management, additional drinking water units, shelters, mobile patrolling teams, extra booking counters at the main entrance, battery-operated vehicles, and a toy train were provided. All staff members were stationed at specific points and alerted to their roles.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director (FAC) and Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, extended gratitude to all the visitors for choosing the Hyderabad Zoo as their Sunday holiday destination. Additionally, to educate visitors, a short movie on wildlife conservation and breeding programmes was screened at the main entrance and various locations within the park.