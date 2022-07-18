Hyderabad: It's wrath of goddess Mahankali, says Oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha

Hyderabad: Oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha at the Rangam programme at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad on Monday revealed that heavy rains lashed across Telangana as the devotees did not perform proper prayers. The oracle asked the devotees to offer payers as per scriptures and old traditions and not change them.

Standing atop an earthen pot on the premises of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Swarnalatha invoked the goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

When the senior priest of the temple informed her about the joy with which devotees performed prayers during the two days of the Bonalu, she replied, "Are you all worshiping me just your self- satisfaction or for my satisfaction too." She asked the devotees to offer prayers as per the earlier traditions and not change the style of worshipping every year.

Replying regarding the heavy downpour that has been lashing the State for the past ten days, she said through the torrential rains, she wanted to send a message that there were some mistakes while performing pujas. She said that the idol if the goddess should be changed within a year as planned by the temple authorities.

The goddess assured the devotees not to get scared and would not let any unfortunate incidents to happen with the people of Telangana. She said that she would also protect children and pregnant women from hardships. The priest at the temple assured the Oracle that pujas will be performed in a grand manner from the next Lashkar Bonalu.

After the Rangam predictions, the idol of the Goddess was taken out in a procession. An elephant named Elephant 'Gaja Lakshmi' from Hampi Mutt, Karnataka, took part in the Bonalu procession at the temple. The procession went around General Bazar, R P Road and other adjoining areas of Secunderabad. 'Pothrajus' and 'Ghatams' accompanied by 'teen maar' beats attracted the attention of residents. The two days of Lashkar Bonalu ended on a grand note and thousands of devotees made a beeline to the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad and offered prayers to Goddess Mahakali.