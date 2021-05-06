Hyderabad: Jab 'certificate' without being given vaccine shot!

Hyderabad: Ever since the vaccination programme for people aged from 18 to 44 years is leaving them in a confused state. Though some of them, who have not registered for a jab date, are getting "confirmation messages" that they have been vaccinated successfully.



Avinash Rao, aged 30 from Medchal Malkajgiri registered himself for the first dose of vaccination on Arogya Setu App. He received a confirmation message on his mobile that he can reach for vaccination at a nearby PHC on Tuesday between 9 am to 11 am.

Avinash Rao went to the Public Health Centre for his dose and was denied by the staff stating that he was not eligible for the dose. Expressing his shock Avinash said "I have booked a slot for vaccination on Aarogya Setu app, got confirmation and also allotted a centre. As per the schedule, I have reached the Vaccination Centre but the staff has denied as I am aged below 45".

"Later I received a message from the Co-Win portal stating that my vaccination has been successfully completed. But in reality I did not get a vaccine shot. A girl below 45 from the same district also experienced the same and there are many like us who are going through the same. I am requesting the Chief Minister to resolve the problem soon," he said.

In another similar incident, Srinivas from Saroornagar experienced the same. People are blaming the State Government for these kinds of issues and demanding to start vaccination soon to citizens above aged 18. The Telangana government still has not cleared when the vaccination for this age group will commence.

An official from the Health department said that the Central government is managing everything. "Vaccination portals and Apps like Co-WIN and Arogya Setu are also designed by the Union Government. We have no access to them." Officials said that the vaccination for 18 to 44 has not yet started in the State. If somebody is facing such a problem they can make a complaint and we will rectify the problem. They will have another chance once registration for that age group starts.