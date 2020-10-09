Secunderabad: South Central Railway took a pledge on the precautions to be observed as part of the 'Jan Andolan Campaign' on Thursday to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, administered the pledge to the officers and staff at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jan Andolan Campaign on COVID-19 on October 08 in view of the upcoming festivals and winter seasons. 'Jan Andolan Campaign' is aimed at spreading awareness on precautions to be observed and to motivate people to fight against the Covid-19.

Mallya made an appeal to all the railway officials and staff to be very cautious, vigilant and careful at all the times during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Also advised all the employees to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Health from time to time and encourage others to follow the Covid appropriate behavior.

Follow the maintenance of six feet social distancing norms, compulsorily wear masks in public places and wash the hands frequently with soap and water.

He also instructed the officials to take appropriate measures on proper sanitation at all the Railway stations and Passenger Trains to ensure the safety of all the passengers. Also advised passengers to wear the masks invariably while on the journey, said senior officer, SCR.

The pledge was also administered by the principal heads of departments at various offices and DRMs of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded divisions.