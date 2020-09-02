Hyderabad: JEE held without any incident

Hyderabad: The first day of the JEE (Main) - 2020 held across the 27 centres in Telangana were conducted without any reports of any untoward incident. In all 67,318 students have been registered for the JEE (Main)-2020 from Telangana and the examinations began on Tuesday will continue till September 6.



According to, L Narayana, attending his examination in the morning session at an IDZ, LB Nagar said that he did not face much problem in reaching to the examination centre. The students are checked for the temperature and handed over new masks while entering the examination centres.

The authorities have ensured that the students maintain physical distance from one another from the entry point of the examination centre till they occupy their designated places in the examination hall.

Krishna Yada, who was accompanying his niece writing the examination in the afternoon session at a centre in Bachuguda said, "I have visited the college along with my niece on Saturday. The seating arrangement and sanitisation of the campus and buildings are properly done." However, reaching the examination centre located in the engineering college would be difficult for those who do not have individual transport, he added.

When contacted an university official at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda said that the examination went on well without any issues. However "We cannot say right now, the overall percentage of the number of students attended." But, there is no case of any student denied entry in both the sessions, he said.