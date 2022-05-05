Hyderabad: Jeevan Reddy slams Aravind for uttering 'naked lies, filth like a rogue'

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind for uttering naked lies and filth like a rogue.

Speaking to the media at the TRSLP office, Jeevan Reddy said the Nizamabad MP falsely claimed that he had fetched Rs 6 crore for setting up of Spice Board, but he brought not more than Rs 2 crore. He also reminded that former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha had executed many development projects in her constituency by bringing several crores of rupees. But, Aravind, who was elected as MP three years ago, failed to get any funds for Nizamabad district so far, he added.

The TRS legislator said Dharmapuri Aravind was going amuck like a rogue and speaking lies and filthy language like an insane person. He also reminded that Aravind had promised to get Turmeric board before elections and utterly failed to do so far. He also excoriated the MP for talking like an uncultured person and gives no respect to women.

The TRS leader also said Aravind, who was born and brought up in tainted money, talking about corruption was ridiculous. Aravind became an MP with corrupt money. He also said there are three different political parties in his own house. He warned Aravind of dire consequences if he dared to talk ill of the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.