Hyderabad: Job mela on Nov 28

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters, will be hosting 'Hyderabad Mega Job Mela' at Golden Palace Function hall, Tolichowki, on November 28 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm for unemployed youth.

Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair to search for desired candidates. Unemployed youth, irrespective of their caste, community or religion, can immensely benefit from this job fair as they will get an opportunity to showcase their skills. In order to be eligible, candidates must have passed their SSC examinations and can be qualified up till graduation level or higher, with or without any experience. Interviews will be conducted at the venue. Deccan Blasters founder Mannan Khan said that several unemployed youth are in search of jobs in the City and this job mela would prove beneficial to get jobs. "So far, with the series of job melas, more than 8,500 youth were employed," he added.

A banner for the event was launched by West zone ACP Siva Maruthi.

Entry to the programme, supported by Asian Enterprises Elevators and Escalators, is free, interviews will be conducted at the venue and those interested can contact on 8374315052.