Hyderabad: K Chandrasekhar Rao, wife cast vote in Chintamadaka

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha exercised their franchise in their native Chinnamadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday. He was seen greeting some of the people gathered at the polling station.

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who exercised their franchise in the early hours.

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and his family members, actor Nagarjuna his wife Amala, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Srikanth, film director Rajamouli, music director Keeravani, etc, were among the prominent people who cast their votes in the morning in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by the family members, Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth in Kachiguda. Hailing India's democracy, Kishan Reddy said one does not get the right to criticise the political system without fulfilling the responsibility of voting.

After voting in Banjara Hills here, Kavitha appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. While the Congress complained to the Chief Electoral Officer that Kavitha had violated the model code by seeking votes for the BRS, the pink party complained that the Congress had used deepfake technology to create fabricated content, targeting BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other prominent party leaders and candidates contesting in the Assembly elections.