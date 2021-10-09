Hyderabad: Kapil Ayurveda Chikitsalayam celebrates 10th anniversary

Hyderabad: Kapil Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, Champapet, celebrated its tenth anniversary on a high note here on Friday, with employees of the hospital and staff taking part. It started the journey a decade back, for providing the best Ayurveda treatment to people, expanding to Kukatpally.

Addressing the gathering, the Kapil Group members assured that the hospital treats people like their family members. "Kapil Auruveda has been treating bedridden people for the last ten years curing many. Our services were widely lauded by those who recovered." Doctors said, "With the support of employees and staff, the hospital is providing best services to patients. With the aim of giving treatment without any side-effects, and low cost, we have completed 10 years of journey. We will continue to serve people."