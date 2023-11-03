Live
Hyderabad: Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj to join BRS on Friday
Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, who resigned as the president of the Telangana Telugu Desam Party will be joining BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Eravelli on Friday.
Hyderabad : Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, who resigned as the president of the Telangana Telugu Desam Party will be joining BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Eravelli on Friday. He resigned as he was upset with the party’s choice to not contest in the Telangana elections. After the resignation, Kasani was approached by the BRS leadership. Sources said that when the ruling party was giving tickets to the sitting members, they failed to give even a single ticket to the leaders from the Mudiraj community, and to overcome this, the party has been influencing leaders from this community into the party.
Recently, several leaders including Erra Shekhar joined BRS.
A senior leader of BRS said that Kasani has been a prominent political face and his joining will be advantageous for the party. Eatela Rajender was the face of Mudiraj in BRS but after his exit, the party could not accommodate any big leaders.
Though there were leaders like Banda Prakash Muduraj, Nilam Madhu, and Kasani may add to the popularity of the party in the ensuing elections, the BRS leader opined.