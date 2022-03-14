Hyderabad: 'Kashmir Files' has factual events of Pandits' exodus

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appreciated director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal for producing film 'Kashmir Files'.

The Karimnagar MP speaking to the media after a preview at Prasad Labs here on Sunday said the film presents the factual incidents and events that happened leading to exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir. The film shows slaughtering of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in the name of' Jihad'.

Bandi hoped that the film will be an eye-opener to pseudo forces of secularism and the Congress party leaders who wanted to create confusion among people that events in the Kashmir valley are related to a religious issue. The film clearly presents, "who are patriots? anti-nationals? who have made sacrifices for the country?"

The MP suggested that those who think that politics and their families were only important irrespective of what happens to the country should watch the film.