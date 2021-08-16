Hyderabad: Kautilya School of Public Policy launched

Gachibowli: Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) was inaugurated on Sunday at GITAM Deemed to be University, with the intent to equip policy leaders with contemporary knowledge, skills, and wisdom.

GITAM president M Sri Bharat delivering the inaugural address recounted his experiences as an educational and political leader. He answered queries raised by students.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, briefed about the policy and planning by quoting the Planning Commission, and its focus on development in sectors like irrigation, industry, education. He expressed dismay that people had not focussed on the improvement of thinking.

While stressing on research for product development, he hoped that one day the world will look at GITAM for solution providers. Syed Akbaruddin, Dean, KSPP, threw light on making sense of public policy.

The Kautilya School of Public Policy founded in 2020, is a state-of-the-art institute. It combines Indian ethos, culture, and values with western public policy frameworks.

KSPP, with its two-year, full-time residential masters in public policy (MPP), aims to bring together students from diverse disciplines and allow them to internalise and apply key concepts, and encourages them to be the change-makers passionate about shaping the country for the better.