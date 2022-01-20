Hyderabad: Kavitha, Damodar Reddy take oath

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy took oath as Members of Legislative Council at the Chamber of Pro-tem Chairman Syed Amin-ul-Hasan Jafri on Wednesday. Kavitha took to twitter to thank the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving her the opportunity.

"Today I took oath as MLC for Kamareddy and Nizamabad District. I thank TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao garu for this opportunity. My sincere gratitude to local body representatives for reposing their faith in me and my candidature by electing me unopposed. I thank everyone who attended my swearing-in ceremony today and I pray for speedy recovery of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy garu, MLA Jeevan Reddy garu, MLC Rajeshwar garu who couldn't join us today," said Kavitha.

Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Ministers Satyavathi Rathore, Legislative Council Whip Prabhakar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs BB Patil, KR Suresh Reddy and Government Assurance Committee Chairman V Gangadhar Goud, Telangana Legislature Secretary Dr Narasimha Charyulu, MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Kumar and others were present.