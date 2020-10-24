Hyderabad : Kishan Reddy hails Centre over highways upkeep funds

Hyderabad : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for agreeing to release Rs 202 crore for the development of national highways in Telangana.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said proposals covering eight national highways of an extent of 868 Kms in Telangana had been pending for a long time. After several meetings for the clearance, a decision was taken by Nitin Gadkari to sanction the funds at a meeting in Delhi on Friday, he said.

Kishan Reddy said the funds came at a time when roads were ravaged in the entire State of Telangana due to floods and heavy rains. The amount would be used by the NH wing of the State Road and Buildings, for carrying out maintenance works in Telangana, he said.

He said his timely intervention and co-ordination has become fruitful in the release of funds at the earliest. He thanked the Union Transport Minister for the same.

He noted that the amount released is more than 85 per cent of the total amount requested by the State R&B (NH), Telangana. It would now ensure that road stretches that were damaged were made patchless and safe for traffic, he added.

Kishan Reddy also reiterated maximum possible support to the flood and rain hit Telangana State from the Central government for undertaking rescue operations and rehabilitation activity.