Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy pays glowing tributes to Dr Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniv
Highlights
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniversary on Thursday.
Hyderabad : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniversary on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion that Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given equal rights to all the especially able persons in the country. He reminded that there are about three per cent of disabled persons in the country.
He said the Centre has launched several initiatives for their welfare, including four per cent reservations, increasing the disabled categories from seven to 21. He said that the disabled people in the country have been provided with the necessary assistive devices.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS