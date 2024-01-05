Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy pays glowing tributes to Dr Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniv

Hyderabad : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Louis Braille on his 217th birth anniversary on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion that Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given equal rights to all the especially able persons in the country. He reminded that there are about three per cent of disabled persons in the country.

He said the Centre has launched several initiatives for their welfare, including four per cent reservations, increasing the disabled categories from seven to 21. He said that the disabled people in the country have been provided with the necessary assistive devices.