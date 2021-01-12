Hyderabad: Kites sensitise public on Covid precautions

Charminar: Kites this year come with messages which caution people to follow the Covid-19 norms like 'wear mask to avoid Corona infection' (in Hindi) and also 'India fights with Corona' to emphasize the fighting spirit of the Indians whose fatality percentage is amongst the least.

Sankranti, unlike other festivals, can be celebrated with minimum social gathering and people can easily adhere to social distancing norms. This brings smiles on youth and revelers who want to enjoy flying kites from rooftops, amidst cries of win while playing load music on DJ.

"After almost a year while fighting the dreaded Coronavirus, this year started with new resolves. Everyone is hopeful of celebrating the first major festival of the year with utmost cheerfulness and joy. We will be enjoying flying kites with the message of Covid norms," said N Sateesh, a customer who was purchasing kites at Gulzar Houz in Charminar.

According to people who are seen purchasing kites, Sankranti is the festival where people can enjoy without social gatherings and easily follow the norms. Previously, every festival has been celebrated as a low-key affair, but Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on a grand note.

"Everyone has been frustrated by the virus and now it seems everything is returning back to normal. I have decided to celebrate like in earlier days, playing music and hullaballoo," said Anil Neelam, another customer at Charminar.

"Observing the pandemic and crunch in demand, making of kites has been reduced this year. The sale has been obviously low compared to the previous years, but people are purchasing kites above our expectations.

Hopefully, as the festival is coming near the business is increasing. There are several new varieties of kites available in the market this year. Most of the customers are asking for the kites with messages of Covid-19 norms," said Bhagwan Das Bajaj, a kite seller at Gulzar Houz.