Hyderabad: Kith and kin of fire victims devastated

Secunderabad: Friends and distant relatives of the 11 migrant workers who died in Wednesday's fire accident were eagerly waiting to catch a final glimpse of their loved ones at Gandhi Hospital. Atmosphere there turned grim as nearly 100 turned up to identify their near and dear who were charred beyond recognition. The police had a tedious task of taking every person to the mortuary for the identification.

Gopal Yadav, a native of Bihar who resides in Jeedimetla, a friend of Sikandar burst into tears while interacting with this correspondent. He noted, "both Sikandar and I were friends; we also moved to the city together. During lockdown we went to our hometown and came back after things got normal. Sikandar got labourer's job at the scrap godown; I also got a labourer's job at Jeedimetla. We used to talk to each other occasionally over phone. But never-ever I thought that I would be seeing this day when Sikandar would be charred so badly."

"Sikandar had three children--two daughters and a boy. His entire family was dependent on his earnings. Now it is devastated on hearing of the tragedy. Though the police and the government have assured to help the victims' families, but a life gone is gone," added Gopal. Rajkumar, another labourer working at a construction site in Kondapur, was also devastated when he heard that his friend Deepak was no more. He heard the news about the incident through their WhatsApp group. He rushed to the hospital and helped the police in identifying Deepak's body.

He said, "we all are uneducated people; can only survive in this world by doing labour work. It is very unfortunate that Deepak had to face such a tragedy.