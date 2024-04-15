Hyderabad: KK joining Cong sparks row in family, veteran neta raps KTR

Hyderabad : Joining of BRS senior leader K Keshava Rao in the Congress is a sequel to the family differences created by working president KT Rama Rao, who stooped too low in politics, causing conflicts between Keshava Rao and his son.

In an interview to a TV channel, Keshava Rao countered the comments of KTR during a live telecast. KK said that he had not got anything while in the BRS. “When I was in the Congress, I at least had recognition as a senior leader.

I had sought chairman’s post in the party and MLC for my son, which was not given. ‘He is of the age of my son, I love him so much. I did not understand why he talked like this. I felt sad and wept,” said Rao.

The senior leader was upset after his son sent a message on the festival day, saying, “Today, on this day of Ugadi, your last child is dead.” “We may differ in politics, but we did not go to this level to break families. I don't say that KTR has done it, but the situation has come to this level,” said KK.



He attacked the BRS leader asking him whether the party was a ‘jagir’ of his grandfather. ‘I was a PCC president of 23 districts, This man is just the working president of nine districts, which is less than half of what I was. The only reason to join BRS was for Telangana. I was also CWC member, December 9 statement letter was written by me and Jaipal Reddy,” said KK.



He lauded BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao stating that he was one of the best CMs. He said when Telangana was achieved it was most backward with nine districts being backward. The State is going forward in many sectors to become number one. “But now I felt that I should go back home.” said KK.



Meanwhile, reacting to his father’s comments, Viplav, speaking to the media, said it ‘is wrong to say families are broken. If that is the case, did Sharmila split YSR family by joining Congress? “All have different ideologies; my ideologies are with BRS; my loyalties are with this party. How can a family be split by a party? It has to be said that the Congress has split the family. I am in the BRS. Who took away my father, who split the family? It is Congress,” said Viplav. He alleged that seeking MLC post was never a topic; he was upset with his father for making his message public.

