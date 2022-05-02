Hyderabad: Komatireddy meets Manickam Tagore

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called on AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore here and held discussions on several issues related to the party.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said it was very common for him to meet the State party in-charge in the capacity of the party's star campaigner.

Stating that there are no differences among the State party leaders, Tagore said he would not respond to comments made by Komatireddy recently. It is learnt that the MP had given explanation about his absence from the recent preparatory meeting held at Nalgonda.

Later, Tagore went to inspect the venue for holding the party leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting at Bowenpally along with AICC State secretary Bose Raju. Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a meeting with the party leaders at Bowenpally during his State visit.