Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao stumped over Harley’s company’s desi connection

Hyderabad : Harley's is not a foreign company; it is very much Indian as its name is derived from the names of the parents of entrepreneurs Harilal and Leela.

KTR was speaking in the success meet of the CMSTEI organised by tribal entrepreneurs in Hyderabad. Talking about Harley’s, a baking company, Rao said, “I am surprised to know that Harley’s is a product of CMSTEI. I thought this was a Dubai-based firm which had its franchise here.” He said the name Harley’s was derived from the founder’s parents’ names Harilal and Leela.

The CMSTEI programme was initiated in 2018, aiming to empower educated tribal youth aspiring to be entrepreneurs. While sharing a few encouraging words with the entrepreneurs, Rao talked about how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao lost in his first election in early 80’s; but after 1985 till now KCR never lost an election,” he said.

Rao appealed to entrepreneurs to stay focused and achieve their dreams while the government would continue to support tribal entrepreneurs in every possible way. He encouraged tribal entrepreneurs to dream big and think big. Think beyond Telangana and India.

He requested the chief adviser of the programme to come up with a detailed plan for the road ahead to amplify the programme to a level where it can create 5,000 entrepreneurs. “The 500 entrepreneurs should become the brand ambassadors of the programme and encourage others,” said Rao.

About the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that three entrepreneurs in Dumala village, Yellareddypet mandal in Sircilla had set up Vijayalakshmi rice mill using advanced technology. They are able to create employment for 15-plus people.

Rao also talked about how another set of nine Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries had set up a petrol pump by coming together. “If you have to build an India which is a first world country by 2047, by the time India reaches 100 years of independence, I think the three I mantra which we all need to follow is - Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusive growth,” said KTR.

About the impact of CMSTEI, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said it was one of its kind programmes in the country and helped create a platform for budding ST entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities. Such programmes stand as a testimonial to KCR’s commitment to uplift tribal communities and improving their socio-economic conditions.