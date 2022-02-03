Hyderabad: KTR to ensure regularisation of plots in Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that soon pattas would be issued to poor families living in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation limits. After laying the foundation stone for developmental works in Jawaharnagar on Wednesday, the Minister said, "We will appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to give his nod for regularising the plots to benefit the poor through GOs 58 and 59. I will ensure that the plots are regularised as early as possible,"

He assured that soon he along with Minister Malla Reddy would visit the place again to handover the pattas. Stating that the Jawaharnagar dump yard was established by the earlier State government, KTR said that their government had set up a waste-to-energy plant and has been addressing the issues faced by the residents of Jawaharnagar.

The Minister also inaugurated works under ORR Project Phase-2 undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore to provide drinking water to municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities within the Outer Ring Road. He said that about Rs 2,000 crore had been spent between 2014-18 to address the drinking water crisis in the suburban municipalities under GHMC.