Hyderabad: Kukatpally GHMC zone to get sports park soon

Hyderabad: To encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to promote various outdoor sports, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) Kukatpally zone is developing a sports park in TSIIC Colony, Gajularamaram. The work is on at a brisk pace.

The park is being developed in two acres. It will have basic facilities for cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, skating and cycling. Also, a play area has been designed for children that will have playing equipment and ample greenery.

V Mamatha, the Zonal Commissioner, said, "As many playing grounds have turned barren due to lack of maintenance, there are no proper grounds for sports enthusiasts to practice. The GHMC plans to develop the sport park not only help youth practice sports of their interest but also keep themselves physically fit."

The park will have a proper cricket practice net. An artificial turfing is been provided for the cricket court, besides basketball/multipurpose volleyball/open badminton courts It will also have walking/cycling tracks, drinking water facility. The entire park complex will be illuminated, with a security/administration/ rest rooms. A food court is being built. The park will be protected with a compound wall.

A senior GHMC officer said, "The park area will have lush greenery. We have decided on a landscape plantation that will increase aesthetic value and also provide shade. Almost all works have been completed, only finishing touches are to be given. The works started in June will be open to public within a couple of days. The amount sanctioned for the project is Rs 2.3 crore."